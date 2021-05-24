Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 64,261 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,261 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $68.80. 77,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,683. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

