Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $420.88. 210,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

