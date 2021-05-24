SUKU Price Tops $0.44 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $52.26 million and $1.58 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.00932226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.95 or 0.09304735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00083947 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

