Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

