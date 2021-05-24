Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,279 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $72.04 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

