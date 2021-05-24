Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,063 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.72 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

