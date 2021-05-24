Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 573,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

