Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 697 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $256.79 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

