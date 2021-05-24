Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 9,738 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

