Sumokoin Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $238,480.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00627334 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 219.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars.

