Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head to Head Analysis

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.72%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 48.06% 38.04% 2.27% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $410.26 million 3.08 $180.53 million $5.77 7.61 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 3.62 N/A N/A N/A

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts; and multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in various states, including Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services. It also offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment finance, and development loans, as well as USDA B and I loans, and farmer mac loans, as well as investment real estate loans. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, wire transfers, remote deposit capture, and other services. It operates seven full-service branches in Visalia, Porterville, Kingsburg, Fresno, and Yuba City in California. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Visalia, California.

