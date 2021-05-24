Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

