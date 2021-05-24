Swiss National Bank Buys 39,100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $251,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

