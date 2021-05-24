Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Prologis worth $301,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $117.53 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

