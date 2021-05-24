Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Lam Research worth $329,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $614.10 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $257.63 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

