Swiss National Bank Purchases 46,700 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Twilio worth $183,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

TWLO opened at $314.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average of $351.91. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

