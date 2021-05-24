Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.70.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5,926.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. Synopsys has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.