Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.23. 35,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

