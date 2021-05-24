Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lifted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,551.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.