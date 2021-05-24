Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.36 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

