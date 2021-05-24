Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 765,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.