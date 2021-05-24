Target Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,689,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

