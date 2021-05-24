Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce sales of $40.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $41.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $251.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.50 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million.

TH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 10,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,201. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

