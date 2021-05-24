Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $252.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.89.

TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

