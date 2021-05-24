TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock worth $1,645,880 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

