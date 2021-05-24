Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.3% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,946. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

