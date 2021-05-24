Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.