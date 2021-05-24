Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Teledyne FLIR has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne FLIR will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

