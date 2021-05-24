Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $40,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

TFX stock opened at $401.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

