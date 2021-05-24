Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TLPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $192.55. 3,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $116.00 and a 1-year high of $202.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $2.7837 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

