Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $110.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,500 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

