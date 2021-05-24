Teradyne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

TER stock opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

