Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $188.05. 28,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,548. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

