Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.