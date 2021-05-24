Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,789 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

