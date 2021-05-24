Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

