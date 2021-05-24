Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.22 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

