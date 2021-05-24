Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,409 shares of company stock worth $12,665,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

