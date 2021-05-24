Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

COG stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.