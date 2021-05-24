Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,221 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of HNI worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in HNI by 72.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth $373,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HNI by 17.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

