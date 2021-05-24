Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Textron worth $451,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,691. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.