The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.82 on Monday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

