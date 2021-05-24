The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Cut by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $237.45. The stock had a trading volume of 345,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.29. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

