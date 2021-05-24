The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,646,775.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,045.39 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.29 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,057.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.