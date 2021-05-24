The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.