The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

