The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $366.26 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

