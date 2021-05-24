The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

