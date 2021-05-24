The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $13,663,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

