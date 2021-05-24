The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.93 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of RGLD opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.